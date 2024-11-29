Arab Parliament Urges Int'l Community To End Palestinians' Suffering

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- President of Arab Parliament Mohammad Al-Yamahi appealed on Friday to the international community, regional and international parliaments and human rights organizations to assume their and moral responsibilities toward Palestine and end Palestinians' suffering.

In a press release on the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People, falls on November 29, Al-Yamahi stressed the need of taking serious and practical steps to put an end to the suffering of Palestinians who have been facing a war of genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced displacement in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli occupation aggression.

The war in Gaza resulted in falling more than 45,000 martyrs, and destroying infrastructure and health system as well as starving civilians, he said.

It is a crime against humanity and a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law as well as international legitimacy, he stated.

He affirmed Palestinians' rights to self-determination, and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Al-Yamahi urged UN member states to show practically their solidarity with Palestine and full recognition of Palestine's statehood, calling on countries, which did not recognize Palestine, to take this step.

Peace, security and stability could be only achieved in the region through resolving Palestine's cause, based on international legitimacy resolutions, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the stop of Israeli occupation violations in the West Bank. (end)

mfa







MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108940136