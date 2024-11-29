

thyssenkrupp nucera's new headquarters in Dortmund: sustainability takes center stage

Ceremonial opening of the new company headquarters of the electrolysis specialist in Dortmund

Demonstrating commitment to Dortmund with the new headquarter of thyssenkrupp nucera at the Stadtkrone Ost site

11,400 m2 of leased space accommodating

560 office workstations

Congratulations from Dortmund's Lord Mayor on the grand opening Adherence to high sustainability standards

Dortmund, November 29, 2024 – thyssenkrupp nucera officially opened its new headquarters in Dortmund today. Together with Dortmund's Lord Mayor Thomas Westphal and RVR Regional Director Garrelt Duin, Harpen Managing Director Franz-Josef Peveling officially handed over the key to the new company headquarters to thyssenkrupp nucera CEO Dr. Werner Ponikwar in front of around 100 invited guests. In the new headquarters of the leading international provider of electrolysis technology for the production of green hydrogen, a total of 560 workplaces in the desk-sharing model, meeting rooms and large social spaces that serve as meeting places and break rooms, and a gym are spread over a total of 11,400 m2 of rented space. The combination of different room modules provides the thyssenkrupp nucera team with a highly modern new work environment. A central design element of the new thyssenkrupp nucera headquarters is a large Bistro+ with an adjoining green courtyard for working and relaxing, as well as a special façade inspired by the dynamics of the“B1 traffic flow”. The high value that thyssenkrupp nucera places on sustainability and ESG criteria is also reflected in the design and materials of the Harpen building. The building is supplied with geothermal energy and is fully insulated in accordance with modern energy efficiency requirements. Multi-glazed aluminum windows were installed. The roof is green and equipped with a photovoltaic system. There is also a charging infrastructure for cars and e-bicycles. The Harpen building meets the requirements of a KfW Efficiency Building 40 EE and DGNB Gold certification. “The new thyssenkrupp nucera headquarters is a visible sign of our future and a strong commitment to Dortmund. For our hybrid working world, which efficiently combines mobile working, home office and on-site work, we have created a place where people enjoy coming together and developing ideas together. Our nu | house, as we call it internally, offers the necessary variety of rooms for interaction, communication and collaboration, which are essential elements for the successful implementation of our growth strategy,” says Dr. Werner Ponikwar, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera. The Lord Mayor of the City of Dortmund, Thomas Westphal, says:“In its more than 60-year history here in Dortmund, thyssenkrupp nucera has become the leading provider of chlor-alkali technology worldwide. The original Dortmund-based company is now successfully writing a new chapter in its growth story with its climate-friendly solutions. Alkaline water electrolysis for the production of green hydrogen is just one example of an outstanding solution. The new company headquarters here at Stadtkrone Ost offers modern, attractive workplaces. It is a commitment of the international company to its traditional location in Dortmund.” The large new SKOffice building was constructed in just under two years. This top office address is located in the attractive, newly designed and now completed“Quartier Stadtkrone Ost” directly on the B1 and thus has excellent car and public transport connections. thyssenkrupp nucera is a tenant in the SKOffice building.“We are very proud and happy that thyssenkrupp nucera, a forward-looking company, has chosen our SKOffice,” says Franz-Josef Peveling, CEO of the Harpen Group.“Even and especially in challenging times, the quality that we have created with the SKOffice is prevailing in the competition for the best office space tenants,” adds Peveling, referring to the approximately 2,300 square meters of office space still available in the SKOffice.

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in the engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10

gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023.

-p

About the Harpen Group: The Harpen Group, based in Dortmund, is a solid investor and experienced project developer focused on sustainable portfolio development with long-term asset management. Harpen's growth and investment strategy is focused on logistics, office and retail real estate, as well as commercial real estate and project development, both regionally and nationwide.

