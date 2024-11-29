15 Killed, Over 100 Missing In Landslides In Uganda

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least 15 people were killed and more than 100 were missing after landslides triggered by heavy rains buried dozens of homes across several villages in eastern Uganda.

Some 15 people have been rescued and taken to hospital, said, adding that 113 people were missing.

At least 40 households were completely buried, the Uganda Red Cross Society said.

The missing are from eight villages, according to a spokesperson for the Ugandan prime minister's office, Charles Odongtho.

All bridges in the area had been washed away and the roads were inundated with water, he added.

Authorities expect the number killed might rise as high as 30, local media reported, with entire homes buried underneath the mud.

