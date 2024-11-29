Gaza Faces Worst Civilian Bombing Since World War II : UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has confirmed that since October 2023, the Gaza Strip has been witnessing the most intense bombing and targeting of civilians since World War II.

In a statement issued on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, (UNRWA) stated that this marks the second consecutive year in which the occasion coincides with the ongoing genocide being committed by the Israeli in Gaza, with no international deterrence.

The UN agency also highlighted that the plight of Palestinian refugees remains the longest unresolved refugee crisis in the world. On this day of solidarity, (UNRWA) called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to end the violence and protect civilian lives.

For 420 consecutive days, the Israeli occupation has continued its relentless attacks against Gazas civilian population, including airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and gunfire targeting displaced individuals and civilians. The northern Gaza has also been under siege for more than 53 days, with further massacres and violations against the population.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to reach 44,330 martyrs and 104,933 injuries since October 7, 2023.

