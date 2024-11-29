Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala To Lead WTO For A Second Term
11/29/2024 10:15:20 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Geneva, Nov 29 (IANS) Members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) agreed on Friday to appoint incumbent Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to a second term, according to a press release from the organisation.
The decision was made during a special meeting of the WTO's General Council.
The process for appointing the next Director-General formally began on October 8.
By the end of the nomination period, Okonjo-Iweala, who had confirmed her willingness to serve a second four-year term, was the sole candidate for the position, Xinhua news agency reported.
Okonjo-Iweala's second term will commence on September 1, 2025.
