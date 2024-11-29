Imidex To Sell Company At RSNA In Chicago, Featuring Leading FDA 510(K) Cleared AI Technology For Lung Nodule And Mass Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Imidex's is a Front-End Patient Tool for Healthcare Providers Targeting Early Lung Cancer Detection, Achieving 83% Sensitivity in Identifying Lung Nodules in Chest X-rays.

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imidex, a leader in developing artificial intelligence solutions for medical imaging, today announced plans to sell the company at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2024 Annual Meeting in Chicago. At the center of this announcement is VisiRad XR®, an FDA 510(k)-cleared AI solution that uniquely enables both incidental lung nodule detection and community-wide screening for lung nodules.

Imidex's goal is to address a critical gap in the healthcare system, particularly for patients with early-stage lung cancer who might otherwise go undiagnosed until later stages. Current screening protocols often focus on high-risk populations undergoing CT scans, leaving as many as half of the stage 1 and stage 2 lung cancer patients undetected. By leveraging routine chest X-rays, VisiRad XR® serves as a powerful front-end patient acquisition tool, empowering radiologists and healthcare providers to improve their accuracy at detecting often-missed critical findings.

"Imidex is transforming how lung cancer is detected, ensuring more patients are diagnosed at a treatable stage," said Wes Bolsen, CEO of Imidex. "We want to get the leading algorithm, cleared for detecting nodules as small as 6mm, into the hands of a company that can more rapidly deploy the solution to radiologists and healthcare providers."

The company's robust capabilities are built upon one of the largest annotated chest X-ray datasets in the United States, encompassing both lung nodules and seven additional findings: devices, effusion, fracture, pneumothorax, consolidation, cardiomegaly, and atelectasis. This expansive dataset underscores the valuable assets that Imidex's acquirer will be able to build upon.

Additionally, Imidex's intellectual property portfolio was significantly strengthened with broad patents issued in the Summer of 2024. These patents establish a formidable IP fence, offering the future acquirer strong protection against competitors seeking to enter the U.S. AI lung cancer detection market.

Imidex invites interested parties to meet with representatives during RSNA 2024.

Meetings will be held from December 2–4 at McCormick Place in Chicago. This announcement highlights a rare opportunity to acquire a pioneering company with transformative FDA-cleared technology, a robust patent portfolio, and a proven impact on lung nodule detection.

