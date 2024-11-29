(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Canada's Competition Bureau has launched a offensive against Google. The tech giant stands accused of anti-competitive practices in the advertising sector. This move adds to Google's growing list of regulatory challenges worldwide.



The Bureau claims has abused its dominant position. It alleges the company has unfairly tied its advertising tools together. This practice, they argue, maintains Google's supremacy in the digital ad space.



Google's market share in Canada is substantial. It controls an estimated 90% of publisher ad servers. The company also holds 70% of advertiser networks. These figures highlight Google's significant influence in the industry.







The Bureau seeks several remedies through the Competition Tribunal. It wants Google to sell two key ad tech tools. These include DoubleClick for Publishers and AdX, Google's ad exchange platform.



A hefty financial penalty is also on the table. The Bureau proposes a fine of up to 3% of Google's global revenues. This could amount to billions of dollars, given the company's vast earnings.

Google Faces Antitrust Challenge in Canada's Digital Advertising Market

Google, for its part, denies any wrongdoing. The company argues that the digital ad market is highly competitive. It claims advertisers and publishers have many options available to them.



This case mirrors similar actions in other countries . The United States Department of Justice has its own ongoing antitrust suit against Google. Both cases focus on the company's dominance in digital advertising.



The Canadian action reflects a growing trend. Regulators worldwide are scrutinizing big tech companies more closely. They aim to ensure fair competition in rapidly evolving digital markets.



The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications. It may reshape the digital advertising landscape in Canada and beyond. The tech industry watches closely as the legal battle unfolds.



Google now faces a 45-day window to respond to the allegations. The company will likely mount a vigorous defense of its business practices. The coming months promise intense legal arguments and potential industry shake-ups.







