The Future Of The E-Powertrain Market - Global Forecast To 2032: E-Motors Is Sector To Be The Fastest Growing Market By 2032

The electric powertrain market is projected to grow from 18.18 million units in 2024 to 51.28 million units by 2032, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow as more consumers and businesses realize the benefits of electric vehicles. With ambitious goals set by all major OEMs for zero-emission vehicles to meet net-zero emissions targets, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are projected to capture a significant market share.



According to IEA, the total number of electric cars on the road is now ~40 million, with sales concentrated mainly in China, Europe, and the United States, which account for 95% of the global market. In 2023, China alone accounted for 60% of global EV sales, while Europe and the US contributed 25% and 10%, respectively. The growing adoption of EVs is due to government incentives, technological advancements, and the need for sustainable transport, fuelling demand for efficient e-powertrain systems. As the EV market matures, increased price competition, regulatory changes, and battery recycling considerations will further shape the e-powertrain landscape.

Passenger cars segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

China leads the global electric passenger car market, driven by strong government support, local manufacturing dominance, and a robust infrastructure. Nearly 70% of EV sales in China involve economy or mid-range models, while the premium ones account for 30%. Electric cars are highly in demand in Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, and the UK through regulations that now aim to have zero emissions by 2035 although targets are likely to be reviewed by 2025. In an expanded global perspective, more than 70% of electric vehicles in use have powertrains integrated with fully integrated systems such as 2-in-1 and 3-in-1 designs. APAC is a place where SUVs always dominate, accounting for 60% of the sales of EVs. This demand drives innovations in battery capacity, types of motor, and power electronics.

Manufacturers are focusing on next-generation Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSMs) and 800V high-voltage architectures that will help to better the efficiency, performance, and charging speeds for electric vehicles. Models like the BYD Seal and the Porsche Macan EV should help drive these trends, particularly with the higher adoption of 6-phase motors, especially for autonomous driving. Such technologies will be critical for capturing this nascent demand and furthering the expansion of the market in the coming future.

E-motors is estimated to be the fastest growing market by 2032

E-motors are projected to grow fastest in the electric powertrain market by 2032, driven by the need for higher efficiency and performance. Most of the electric passenger cars which exist today use 60-100 kW motors or PMSMs. For premium models like BMW and Tesla, they are using 100-200 kW motors mainly for high performance and good range.

Mostly EVs today mainly use Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSMs) for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly in mid-range cars. In the future, we will see a shift towards advanced motor types, such as Axial Flux Motors and Permanent Magnet-Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motors, which offer higher torque, power density, and improved efficiency. Such technologies are in high demand, owing to compact design and minimal usage of rare earth metals.

The cost of e-motors is expected to further decrease as by 2025 with the advancement of high-voltage architectures and integrated motor designs, hereby advancing it toward wider accessibility of EVs. Future e-motors will come in the form of dual-motor configurations for AWD and high performance, designing with a strong emphasis on modularity, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Europe is anticipated to be one of the fastest markets over the forecast period

As the adoption of EVs has grown significantly, automakers are providing extended ranges and an increased number of models that offer more choices and innovative features, which is why many buyers are now considering electric and hybrid vehicles as their next purchase. Several leading automobile manufacturers have been investing significantly in electric vehicles by the producers of Europe, and subsequently, there is a greater variety of battery electric vehicles arriving in Europe.

In Europe, the EV market is dominated by compact, mid-size, and premium models with battery capacities ranging from 40 kWh to over 100 kWh. Compact and mid-size EVs are available with 40-60 kWh battery capacities and more premium models with 70-100 kWh+ battery capacities. The long-range and performance variants are preferred with higher capacity batteries. The major key OEM for the battery category includes Volkswagen, Tesla, Renault, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz, and more in capacities.

European auto manufacturers are investing in 800V powertrain architectures that support fast charging and efficiency, electric motors more efficient than those available today, and integrated thermal management. Particularly integrated ePowertrains have also become mainstream today because they also can reduce costs and allow for higher scalability. Solid state batteries will yield even bigger leaps forward soon. As automakers ramp up production and diversify their BEV offerings, this momentum drives significant growth in the powertrain market. Increased demand for electric vehicles and advancements in vehicle technology will continue to fuel the development and expansion of powertrain systems, which are essential for EVs' performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

Technology Analysis: Insights on current and upcoming technologies, future investments, and critical OEMs and supplier strategies. Covered major electric powertrain components, technological trends such as the Integrated Drive system, and market players providing these.

Market Landscape by vehicle type (Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles), by propulsion type (BEV and PHEV), By integration type (Integrated vs. Non-integrated)

Supplier Analysis : The report analyzes market players, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players. It also helps stakeholders understand the strategy of the electric powertrain key suppliers and provides information on their recent developments and investments in the market. OEM-wise decarbonization targets are also covered. Pricing Analysis: The report consists of pricing analysis for integrated vs. non-integrated drive systems.

