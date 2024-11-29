EQS-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evotec announces change in Management Board

29.11.2024 / 07:31 CET/CEST

Dr Craig Johnstone steps down as Chief Operating Officer effective 31 December 2024 Distribution of responsibilities internally

Hamburg, Germany, 29 November 2024:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, SDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced that its Chief Operating Officer, Dr Craig Johnstone, will step down and leave the Company effective 31 December

2024.

Dr Johnstone joined Evotec in May 2012 as SVP Drug Discovery and Innovation Efficiency and in April 2015 was named President and Site Head, Evotec (France) SAS. Dr. Johnstone was appointed Global Head, Integrated Drug Discovery in January 2017 and became Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Management Board of Evotec on 01 January 2019. Prof. Dr Iris Löw-Friedrich, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Evotec, said: “In his 12-year tenure, Craig has been instrumental in shaping Evotec and Global Operations in particular. On behalf of Evotec's Supervisory Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Craig for his commitment to the Company over the past decade. We wish Craig success in his future endeavours.” Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec SE commented: “Thank you to all my talented colleagues across Evotec. Your passion for science and your commitment to excellence are humbling. I wish Evotec long-term success.” Dr Christian Wojczewski, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, added: “On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Craig for his leadership, passion and dedication to Evotec for the past 12 years. We wish him all the very best for this next chapter.” The responsibilities of the COO function will be distributed internally across the Global Operations Leadership Team until a new organizational structure is designed and announced in line with the Strategic Review.

