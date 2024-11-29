Morocco: His Majesty The King Congratulates Mauritania’S President On National Day

(MENAFN- APO Group)

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, on his country's National Day.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His warmest congratulations to Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani and His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the brotherly Mauritanian people.

HM the King took this opportunity to recall the depth and solidity of the fraternal ties between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, reaffirming His determination to further consolidate them and to strengthen and diversify the areas of the fruitful bilateral cooperation between the two countries, so as to achieve the two peoples' common objectives and serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.

