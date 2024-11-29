Skyscanner Reveals Latest Insights On Outbound Travel From UAE Ahead Of Eid Al Etihad Weekend

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Skyscanner, leading global app, has unveiled the latest travel insights for outbound travel from UAE, just in time for the upcoming National Day long weekend. The UAE marks the National Day - now called Eid Al Etihad - on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. This year residents get a four-day weekend due to the public holidays on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3.

The data, analysing flight searches from January 1, 2024, to November 22, 2024, highlights the most popular destinations and significant year-over-year (YoY) increases in search and redirect volumes, providing valuable insights for travelers planning their holiday getaways.

Most popular destinations from the UAE:





According to Skyscanner's latest data, UAE travelers are eagerly planning their National Day weekend getaways, with Mumbai and Kochi, India, topping the list for their vibrant atmosphere, rich cultural diversity, and convenient travel times. London, UK, continues to captivate with its storied history and dynamic culture. Cairo, Egypt, is drawing significant interest thanks to its iconic pyramids and profound historical allure. Bangkok, Thailand, remains a favorite for its lively street scenes and Istanbul, Turkey, stands out for its unique fusion of European and Asian influences.

Additionally, the Maldives and Sri Lanka are also seeing a surge in interest, with travelers drawn to the Maldives' stunning beaches and luxury resorts, and Sri Lanka's diverse landscapes and cultural heritage.

Top travel insights:

According to Skyscanner data, there has been a 23% year-on-year increase in travel searches from the UAE during October, with a notable spike in searches for travel dates around the National Day holiday*. Redirects from Skyscanner to airline and travel booking sites have increased by 14% in November compared to the same period last year, indicating a strong interest in travel.*

The data also shows a significant spike in last-minute travel plans, with an 86% increase in redirects on November 25, 2024, compared to the previous day. Most travelers are planning to depart on November 29, 2024, taking advantage of the long weekend to explore new destinations and enjoy a break.