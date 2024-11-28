What Are The 5 Certificates Of STCW?
Girik Maritime Academy in Mumbai, a leading provider of maritime training and certification, is proud to shed light on the five essential certificates required under the International convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW). These certifications 1 are crucial for aspiring seafarers to embark on successful careers in the global maritime industry.
The Five Essential STCW Certificates
Personal survival techniques: This includes training on how to abandon a ship, how to use life-saving appliances, and how to survive in the water.
Fire prevention and firefighting: This includes training on how to prevent fires, how to fight fires, and how to use firefighting equipment.
Personal safety and social responsibility: This includes training on topics such as drug and alcohol abuse, sexual harassment, and human trafficking.
STCW Elementary First Aid: Essential training for seafarers to provide immediate medical assistance in emergency situations on board ships, covering basic first aid techniques, wound care, CPR, and more.
Basic Safety Training Course: A mandatory STCW course for all seafarers, covering essential safety skills like fire prevention and firefighting, personal survival techniques, and personal safety and social responsibility.
Why Choose Girik Maritime Academy for STCW Training?
Experienced Faculty: Our dedicated team of experienced maritime professionals provides expert guidance and hands-on training.
State-of-the-Art Facilities: Our modern training facilities simulate real-world maritime environments, ensuring practical learning experiences.
Industry-Recognized Certifications: We offer STCW course that are accredited by recognized maritime authorities, ensuring global validity.
Flexible Training Options: We cater to diverse learning needs with flexible training schedules and online learning options.
Affordable Fees: We strive to make maritime training accessible to all aspiring seafarers.
By choosing Girik Maritime Academy, you're investing in a brighter future in the maritime industry. Our commitment to quality training and student success sets us apart.
