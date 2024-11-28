EU Calls For Ceasefire In Lebanon To Hold As Agreed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) called for the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli "to hold as agreed" on Thursday, urging the safeguarding of civilian safety and the enabling of displaced people to return to their homes.

In a press release, the EU emphasized that this commitment requires the cessation of all cross-border attacks, calling on "all regional and international stakeholders to actively engage in support of the ceasefire to make it a permanent contribution to regional peace and stability."

The EU expressed its commitment to supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to ensure the effective and full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, reaffirming its continued humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts to support the Lebanese people.

The EU also stressed its support for the sovereignty of the Lebanese state and its nation-building efforts.

Furthermore, the EU called on Lebanese political leaders to swiftly put aside their differences and find a way out of the protracted political and economic impasse in order to elect a new president after two years of vacancy, to start rebuilding a strong and sovereign Lebanese state. (end)

