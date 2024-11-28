Pacific Narco Highway: Submarine Fleet Links Colombia To Australia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian authorities uncovered a new drug trafficking route stretching from Colombia to Australia. Drug cartels now use semi-submersible vessels to cocaine across the Pacific Ocean.



The discovery came during Operation Orion's 14th phase, involving security forces from 60 countries. Authorities seized a submarine-like vessel carrying five tons of cocaine near Clipperton Island.



Vice Admiral Orlando Enrique Grisales revealed these vessels can directly from Colombia to Australia without refueling. The crafts dive three meters deep and require four crew members.



Drug traffickers target Australia for its lucrative market. One kilogram of cocaine sells for $240,000 there, compared to $40,000 in the United States.



These wooden vessels, covered in fiberglass, cost around $1 million to build. The journey from Colombia to Australia takes approximately two weeks.







Operation Orion seized 1,400 tons of drugs and arrested over 400 people. The mission exposed partnerships between Latin American cartels and criminal groups in Europe and Oceania.



Colombian cocaine production increased by 53% in 2023, reaching 2,600 tons annually. Criminal networks have evolved from traditional cartel structures to flexible international partnerships.



The Colombian Navy works with Australian authorities to identify the organizations behind this new trafficking route. These sophisticated vessels represent an evolution in drug trafficking methods.

