Military Official Explains Changes In Basic Military Training For Mobilized Personnel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's new basic general military training program for mobilized personnel provides for more time for firing training, tactical preparation, topography, and tactical study.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated during a television broadcast by Oleh Dombrovskyi, Spokesperson for the Operational Command West.

"We conducted a pilot project to extend the time allocated for basic general military training. This initiative was driven by current demands. Thanks to the coordinated efforts of all bodies, the of Ukraine, the of Defense of Ukraine, and support from our partners, the combat training program has been consolidated. Time has been enhanced and optimized for firing training, tactical preparation, topography, and tactical medicine," Dombrovskyi explained.

According to Dombrovskyi, it was identified that there is a growing need for skills in conducting assault operations, particularly in urban environments.

"Every soldier on the battlefield must not only rely on their comrades working in medical support and tactical medicine but also be capable of self-help when necessary to survive in combat situations," he added.

Dombrovskyi emphasized that instructors are continuously improving their skills, aided by international partners. Training for mobilized personnel is conducted in an ongoing process across all directions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the basic general military training course for mobilized personnel consists of four main stages.