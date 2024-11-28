Oasis Mall Dubai Hosts A Remarkable Arm-Wrestling Championship In Collaboration With UAE Bodybuilding And Fitness Federation

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – 23/11/2024

The UAE Bodybuilding and Federation , in collaboration with Oasis Mall Dubai, successfully organized the Oasis Mall Dubai Arm Wrestling Championship , featuring outstanding participation from Emirati, resident, and expatriate athletes.

The launch ceremony was graced by Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi , Chairman of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, who attended part of the championship, commending the collective efforts that made the event a resounding success. His Highness expressed his appreciation for the strong partnerships and the dedication to promoting community sports.

This championship is part of the Federation's strategy to enhance the culture of fitness and sports participation by leveraging collaborations with community-focused organizations. Events like arm wrestling serve as a key platform to engage diverse audiences and achieve the Federation's goals.

Mr. Faisal Al Zaabi extended heartfelt gratitude to the management of Oasis Mall Dubai for their invaluable support and cooperation. He specifically acknowledged the contributions of Mr. Hicham Aliouat , Marketing Manager of Oasis Mall, for his pivotal role in ensuring the event's success.

The Federation also recognized the efforts of Saeed Juma Al Mas , Head of the Arm-Wrestling Referees Committee, Abdul Majeed Yazbek , the Federation's Technical Secretary, along with the referees and administrative team who worked tirelessly to deliver a seamless championship.

Key Results



Middleweight Category: Ukrainian Maksym clinched first place.

Junior Category: Jordanian Abdulaziz Hindi secured the top position.

90 Kg Category: British Geoffrey Peter emerged as the champion. 85 Kg Left Arm Category: Ukrainian Volodymyr Zahidan won first place.

The event reinforced the Federation's commitment to fostering health and fitness in collaboration with community partners, setting the stage for future successful initiatives.