DS Group Leads The Way In Environmental Innovation With India's First Outdoor Liquid Tree

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India, November 28, 2024: In a pioneering effort to advance urban sustainability, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a prominent FMCG conglomerate, has partnered with Liquid Trees, a climate tech startup, to unveil India's first outdoor Liquid Tree. This installation at the DS Headquarters, Noida, marks a notable stride in the fight against climate change and urban air pollution. The cubical structure contains 1600 L of a Microalgae Solution which captures the same amount of CO2 as 6 mature trees. This structure not only represents a fusion of nature, technology, and art but it also showcases the remarkable potential of microalgae in creating a sustainable environment.



The Liquid Tree, an urban photo-bioreactor, is referred as a tree in a liquid form due to the presence of microalgae. Microalgae are photosynthetic microorganisms which grow rapidly and offer numerous benefits such as particulate matter removal, carbon dioxide sequestration, and oxygen production. Additionally, the harvested microalgae support a circular economy, serving as nutrient-rich feed for local flora. While a traditional tree may take years to mature, Microalgae can be deployed in a matter of weeks therefore making them a viable option for cities where pollution is an issue. Beyond its practical benefits, the Liquid Tree also acts as a visual reminder for environmental action, encouraging communities to engage with and implement green solutions in the neighbourhood.



Announcing the same, Mr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group, said,“The installation of the Liquid Tree represents a commitment towards environmental sustainability. We face the dual challenges of climate change and Air Quality. It becomes increasingly urgent for us as a society to embrace innovative solutions that harness nature's capabilities to tackle our most pressing challenges. The Liquid Tree not only serves as a functional element in our fight against pollution but also as a powerful symbol of our potential to adapt and innovate in the face of climate change. At the DS Group, we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that contribute to a healthier Bharat for current and future generations.”



Abhinav Palaparthy, spokesperson and head of Liquid Trees India, commented,“Trees are incredible, and we aim to educate the world about the very first 'trees' that is – microalgae, the original lifeforms that pioneered oxygen production on Earth. The installation at the DS HQ is the first in India and reaffirms its position as a global leader in green and sustainable building practices. We are excited to partner with DS Group, a company that shares our commitment to sustainable practices and a greener future.”





About DS Group



The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.



As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

