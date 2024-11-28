New Marketplace Simplifies Salon And Spa Bookings, Boosts Business Visibility

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

With a focus on connecting customers to local beauty and wellness services, the empowers businesses to attract new clients and strengthen their brand visibility. Through an intuitive and user-friendly website, customers can easily discover, compare, and their preferred salon and spa services at nearby locations.

In addition to the marketplace, feelaxo offers a comprehensive, all-in-one Cloud based Salon & Spa Management Software tailored for small to mid-sized businesses. This powerful software solution is designed to streamline day-to-day operations, from appointment scheduling and client management to inventory tracking and financial reporting. Priced affordably, this tool provides business owners with the support they need to grow and succeed in a competitive industry.

“At feelaxo , our goal is to enhance the experience of booking beauty and wellness services while supporting local businesses,” said Anand Singh, Founder.“Our marketplace makes it easier for people to find the best services near them and book seamlessly. Meanwhile, our easy to use salon management software gives salons and spas the tools to manage their day to day operations efficiently and focus on what they do best: making their clients feel great.”

Key Benefits for Businesses:



Enhanced Visibility: Get discovered by new customers in your local area.

Easy Online Bookings: Customers can browse and book appointments 24/7.

Get verified Customer: Every booking is verified

Comprehensive Management Tools: Handle appointments, client data, finances, and inventory in one place. Affordable Solution: Access top-quality management software without breaking the bank.

With this platform, feelaxo aims to not only improve the customer experience but also to equip salons and spas with the necessary tools for success. The marketplace is currently available for salons and spas across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Delhi and is actively expanding to more locations.

For more information, or to list your salon or spa business, please visit feelaxo , listing is absolutely free!

About Feelaxo

Feelaxo is dedicated to transforming the salon and spa industry by providing an innovative online marketplace and affordable management software system. Focused on helping small to mid-sized businesses thrive, feelaxo , simplifies beauty and wellness bookings, offering convenience for customers and business growth for service providers.

