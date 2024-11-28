Consultative Meeting Of 162Nd Ministerial Council Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The preparatory consultative meeting of the 162nd session of the Ministerial Council of the 45th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Supreme Council was held on Thursday in Kuwait.

The meeting was chaired by of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya in the presence of GCC delegations heads and Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Al-Budaiwi.

The 45th GCC Supreme Council meeting is set to be held in Kuwait next Sunday. (end)

fk









