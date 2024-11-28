Drive Into Black Friday With THINKWARE's Annual Extravaganza

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

London, United Kingdom Nov 28, 2024

-

World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE is ready to wow customers once again with its annual Black Friday deals. Traditionally held on the last Friday of November, this year's Black Friday falls on November 29th, and THINKWARE has released a pricing preview so customers know what to expect.

With discounts of up to £100 off some of its most sought-after dash cam models, THINKWARE will be offering promotional prices on core products, including:

Plug-and-play cameras – Like the F70 PRO (sale price £99). Connected to your vehicle via the cigarette lighter, this box-ready dash cam solution features 1080p full HD footage, recording at 30FPS day and night with a 140° wide-angle lens. This is a low-cost, high-quality entry-level dash cam, ideal for new and occasional drivers.

Standard cameras – Like the Q1000 (sale price £219). This camera captures footage in 2K QHD, with a 156° viewing angle and Super Night Vision 3.0. Its smart parking mode with motion and impact detection keeps you covered when your vehicle is stationary, while the energy-saving mode ensures that the dash cam is active only when you need it.

High-resolution cameras – Like the U1000 1CH (sale price £199, with a £100 discount). Known as THINKWARE's flagship model, this dash cam captures true 4K UHD forward-facing footage and 2K QHD rear footage. With Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in GPS, Speed Camera Database, Advanced Parking Mode, Time-Lapse mode, and Energy Saving Mode, this dash cam has everything you need to keep your vehicle covered, day or night.

Connected 4G LTE Cameras – Like the T700LTE 1CH (sale price £249), which includes built-in WiFi and GPS, allowing you to connect, view, and download footage anytime, anywhere.

Alongside exclusive dash cam discounts, THINKWARE is offering a 'Parking Made Easy After Dark' promotion throughout November and December. This promotion provides a £29 discount on all full-priced Super Night Vision 2.0, 3.0 dash cams, enhancing nighttime driving safety. The THINKWARE F790 is a must-have dash cam, offering cutting-edge video recording technology in a sleek, flawless design. With its easy installation and removal, it's the ideal choice for hassle-free driving.

Throughout the Black Friday promotion, discounts will range from £20 to £100 and will be available exclusively through THINKWARE.

A THINKWARE representative commented,“Black Friday has rapidly become one of the most important shopping days of the year for consumers. Marking the start of the festive season, it offers the chance to get organized for Christmas gifting while saving money-a particularly important benefit amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“We wanted to provide a worthwhile offer for every type of dash cam shopper this Black Friday by selecting models across all price points and performance levels. Whether you're looking to surprise a loved one on Christmas morning or treat yourself as the nights grow longer, we should have an offer to suit. In the past year, the number of dash cams on UK roads has almost doubled, and demand is continuing to rise. We hope our Black Friday sale will help make a lot more people happy!”