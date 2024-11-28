(MENAFN- Pressat) The European Patient Depression, hosted by the European Alliance Against Depression (EAAD), will take place on December 7, 2024. This free online-event is designed to support individuals affected by depression and their relatives, providing a for expert guidance, patient perspectives, and practical advice on managing mental challenges.

“The congress aims to support patients in becoming experts on their own condition,” says Professor Ulrich Hegerl, president of EAAD and host of the event.“It intends to foster a supportive community and to show them that they are not alone. For the first time, attendees from all over Europe will have the opportunity to learn from professionals and from one another.”

Agenda Highlights:



Patient and partner experience reports

Keynotes on psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy, and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS)

Tried and tested self-help-tips Panel addressing how to communicate about mental health

Open to anyone affected by or supporting someone with depression, the event will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 10:00 to 15:30 CET . Registration is free, and participation is via Zoom. The event will be in English.

For more information and registration, visit .

Each year, 40 million people in Europe experience depression. According to the WHO, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.

About EAAD

The European Alliance Against Depression (EAAD), an international non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt am Main and Leipzig, Germany, seeks to improve care and optimise treatment for patients with depressive disorders and to prevent suicidal behaviour.

Established in 2004, EAAD currently has 32 members in Europe, Australia, Canada, Africa, and Chile.



