First European Patient Congress Depression For Those Affected By Depression And Their Close Relations Takes Place Online On December 7, 2024 / Free Online-Event Offers Information And Experience-Sharing
11/28/2024 5:06:39 AM
The European Patient congress Depression, hosted by the European
Alliance Against Depression (EAAD), will take place on December 7, 2024.
This free online-event is designed to support individuals
affected by depression and their relatives, providing a platform for
expert guidance, patient perspectives, and practical advice on managing
mental health challenges.
“The congress aims to support patients in becoming experts on their own
condition,” says Professor Ulrich Hegerl, president of EAAD and host of
the event.“It intends to foster a supportive community and to show them
that they are not alone. For the first time, attendees from all over
Europe will have the opportunity to learn from professionals and from
one another.”
Agenda Highlights:
Patient and partner experience reports
Keynotes on psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy, and repetitive
transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS)
Tried and tested self-help-tips
Panel addressing how to communicate about mental health
Open to anyone affected by or supporting someone with depression, the
event will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 10:00 to
15:30 CET . Registration is free, and participation is via Zoom. The
event will be in English.
For more information and registration, visit .
Each year, 40 million people in Europe experience depression.
According to the WHO, depression is the leading cause of ill health
and disability worldwide.
About EAAD
The European Alliance Against Depression (EAAD), an international
non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt am Main and Leipzig, Germany,
seeks to improve care and optimise treatment for patients with
depressive disorders and to prevent suicidal behaviour.
Established in 2004, EAAD currently has 32 members in Europe, Australia,
Canada, Africa, and Chile.
Contact :
Pia Hauck
+491759824706
...
