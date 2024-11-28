عربي


First European Patient Congress Depression For Those Affected By Depression And Their Close Relations Takes Place Online On December 7, 2024 / Free Online-Event Offers Information And Experience-Sharing


11/28/2024 5:06:39 AM

(MENAFN- Pressat) The European Patient congress Depression, hosted by the European Alliance Against Depression (EAAD), will take place on December 7, 2024. This free online-event is designed to support individuals affected by depression and their relatives, providing a platform for expert guidance, patient perspectives, and practical advice on managing mental health challenges.

“The congress aims to support patients in becoming experts on their own condition,” says Professor Ulrich Hegerl, president of EAAD and host of the event.“It intends to foster a supportive community and to show them that they are not alone. For the first time, attendees from all over Europe will have the opportunity to learn from professionals and from one another.”

Agenda Highlights:

  • Patient and partner experience reports
  • Keynotes on psychotherapy, pharmacotherapy, and repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS)
  • Tried and tested self-help-tips
  • Panel addressing how to communicate about mental health

Open to anyone affected by or supporting someone with depression, the event will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2024, from 10:00 to 15:30 CET . Registration is free, and participation is via Zoom. The event will be in English.

For more information and registration, visit .

Each year, 40 million people in Europe experience depression. According to the WHO, depression is the leading cause of ill health and disability worldwide.

About EAAD

The European Alliance Against Depression (EAAD), an international non-profit organisation based in Frankfurt am Main and Leipzig, Germany, seeks to improve care and optimise treatment for patients with depressive disorders and to prevent suicidal behaviour.

Established in 2004, EAAD currently has 32 members in Europe, Australia, Canada, Africa, and Chile.

Contact :
Pia Hauck
+491759824706
...

MENAFN28112024004644010603ID1108935507


