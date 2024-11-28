Türkiye eyes carbon-neutral economy by 2053, declares key energy investments

(MENAFN) Türkiye is setting ambitious goals to achieve a carbon-neutral within the next 30 years, Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Wednesday. Speaking at the 6th Turkish-German Energy Forum in Berlin, Bayraktar emphasized that this target is particularly challenging because it will require a fundamental transformation of the entire economy. He noted that the shift towards carbon neutrality would revolutionize the country's energy sector, impacting both infrastructure and industry. The forum was co-hosted with German Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck.



Bayraktar also unveiled plans for significant investment in renewable energy, with a target of USD100 billion by 2035. He encouraged both established and new German investors to collaborate with Türkiye in advancing the nation’s energy transition. As part of this effort, Türkiye aims to expand its wind and solar energy capacity dramatically, increasing it from 31,000 megawatts to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, aligning with the country’s long-term green energy goals.



The Energy Minister also discussed the role of nuclear energy in Türkiye’s decarbonization strategy, highlighting that the country is planning to enhance its nuclear power capabilities by 2050. With the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant set to open in southern Türkiye, Bayraktar stated that the plant would contribute to meeting 10 percent of Türkiye’s electricity demand, marking a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the energy sector.



Türkiye’s bold plans to transform its energy landscape reflect a commitment to tackling climate change while boosting sustainable economic growth. The country’s roadmap focuses on expanding renewable energy sources and diversifying its energy mix, positioning Türkiye as a key player in the global transition to clean energy.

