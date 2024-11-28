Türkiye’s BIST 100 closes Wednesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) The Turkish benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed slightly higher on Wednesday, ending the day at 9,639.77 points, marking a modest gain of 0.04 percent compared to the previous trading session. The increased by 3.65 points from Tuesday’s close, reflecting a day of relatively stable market activity. This slight upward movement came despite the overall calm in the global economic environment, with Turkish holding steady amid mixed signals from both domestic and international markets.



Throughout the day, the index saw fluctuations, reaching a low of 9,618.88 points and a high of 9,744.57 points, indicating mild intraday volatility. This range suggests that investors maintained a cautious outlook, with the market showing limited movement. The total transaction volume for the day was recorded at 99.1 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.86 billion), signaling continued activity and investor engagement despite the modest change in the index’s value.



In terms of foreign exchange, the Turkish lira remained relatively stable against major currencies. As of 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT), the USD/TRY exchange rate stood at 34.6590, while the EUR/TRY rate was 36.5390, and the GBP/TRY rate traded at 43.8390. These figures reflect a steadying of the lira's value, with only slight variations compared to previous sessions. Despite global uncertainties, these exchange rates show that the Turkish currency is navigating through challenging conditions without significant fluctuations.



On the commodity front, gold prices were seen at USD2,640.80 per ounce, continuing a trend of stability in the precious metal’s value. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at USD72.50 per barrel, maintaining a steady level amidst ongoing global supply concerns. Both of these commodities contribute to the stable trading conditions observed in Türkiye's financial markets on Wednesday, with overall market sentiment remaining cautiously optimistic as investors await further economic developments.

