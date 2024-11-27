Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) Featured In Coverage Of Noblecon20

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) is a professional services firm that powers the operational needs and change initiatives of its client base utilizing a combination of three distinct engagement brands:



On-Demand by RGP(TM): On-demand talent solutions, providing businesses with a go-to source for bringing in experts when they need them;

Veracity by RGP(TM): Consulting arm, driving transformation across people, processes and technology; and Countsy by RGP(TM): Outsourced services for accounting, human resources and equity, helping startups, scaleups and spinouts focus on their growth.

Regardless of engagement model, we Dare to Work Differently(R) by leveraging human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and impactful results. We offer a more effective way to work that favors flexibility and agility as businesses confront change and transformation pressures amid skilled labor shortages.

Based in Irvine, California, with offices worldwide, we annually engage with over 1,700 clients around the world from 43 physical practice offices, multiple virtual offices and approximately 3,300 professionals. RGP is proud to have served 88% of the Fortune 100 as of August 2024 and has been recognized by...

