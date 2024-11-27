First Lieutenant Al-Attiyah Wins Silver As World Military Equestrian Championship Kicks Off
Date
11/27/2024 11:02:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The World Military Equestrian Championship kicked off on Wednesday with an impressive opening ceremony at Al Shaqab's Longines Indoor Arena. Hosts Qatar picked up a silver medal in the first event with First Lieutenant Hamad Ali al-Attiyah finishing second with a flawless round of 32.11 secs in the 120/125 class. Romania's Captain Schumann-Raducanu Norbert topped the event clocking 31.43 secs while Ecuador's Captain Mosquera Salgado Xavier Alejand finished third with a time of 34.52 secs. Action continues today with the event culminating on Saturday following a rest day tomorrow. As many as 15 nations comprising three riders each are taking part in the competition hosted by Qatar Military Sports Association under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM). Major Sheikh Ali bin Khalid al-Thani and First Lieutenant Salman Mohammed al-Emadi
are other members of Qatar's squad.
MENAFN27112024000067011011ID1108934396
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.