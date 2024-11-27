Publishdrive To Empower 250,000 Books In 2025, Revolutionizing Publishing With AI Tools

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

PublishDrive, a leading SaaS for self-publishing and digital distribution, is setting an ambitious goal for 2025: to empower the success of 250,000 globally across ebook, audiobook, and print-on-demand formats. With a focus on providing innovative, AI-driven tools and a comprehensive publishing ecosystem, PublishDrive is committed to supporting authors, publishers, and creators at all stages of their journey, ensuring the continued success of existing titles while helping new works reach their full potential.

Since its inception in 2015, PublishDrive has been at the forefront of revolutionizing self-publishing by offering a suite of easy-to-use tools that cover every stage of the publishing process. From ebook or print conversions to metadata optimization and cover designs, through to global distribution and royalty management, PublishDrive provides everything creators need to maximize their visibility, streamline their processes, and increase their sales potential.

PublishDrive's goal for 2025 is about utilizing cutting-edge technology to empower the industry and make a lasting impact on the success of books, whether they are new releases or established backlist titles. Whether through enhanced distribution, smarter royalty management, optimized metadata, or professional cover creation, PublishDrive is dedicated to helping creators improve their publishing workflows, reach more readers, and maximize their potential.

“Our mission is to empower and support independent authors and publishers across all stages of their creative journey. By providing them with cutting-edge technology and a global reach, we enable them to go wide with their literary dreams,” said Kinga Jentetics, CEO and co-founder of PublishDrive.“We are excited to help 250,000 books achieve greater success during 2025, whether they're debut titles or long-established works.”

Key Benefits of PublishDrive:

PublishDrive's platform offers a wide range of benefits for authors and publishers, including:



Global Distribution : PublishDrive Distribution provides access to over 400 global stores, including top platforms like Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play Books, Kobo, and Barnes & Noble. This wide-reaching distribution network enables authors and publishers to maximize visibility and connect with readers worldwide.

Abacus for Royalty Management : Abacus simplifies the tracking and splitting of royalties for co-authors and collaborators. This transparent system ensures publishers and authors have full control over their earnings and financial reporting.

Publishing Assistant (Metadata and Cover Image Optimization) : The Publishing Assistant includes two powerful AI-driven tools: the Metadata Generator and the Cover Image Generator. These tools help authors and publishers optimize book descriptions, titles, and keywords for greater discoverability while also generating professional-quality ebook and audiobook covers based on manuscript themes. Ebook and Print Converter: PublishDrive offers a seamless ebook and print conversion tool that transforms manuscripts into various ebook formats and print-ready files for print-on-demand distribution. This enables authors to prepare their work for global distribution in both digital and physical formats with ease.

Free Options Across the Ecosystem:

All of PublishDrive's platforms offer free options, making it accessible for authors and publishers to explore and use its features without any upfront commitment. This flexibility enables creators at any stage of their publishing journey to take advantage of PublishDrive's tools and improve their publishing process.

CEO's Vision for 2025:

“Our vision is to empower independent authors and publishers at every stage of their creative journey, connecting them with readers worldwide for unrivaled success,” said Jentetics.“PublishDrive's goal for 2025 is clear: to empower the success of 250,000 books. Whether it's through enhanced distribution, smarter royalty management, or professional-quality metadata and cover optimization, we are here to support authors and publishers, helping them reach a global audience with ease.”

Co-Founders' Perspectives:

Robert Csizmár, CTO and co-founder of PublishDrive, emphasized the platform's role in achieving these goals:“By combining cutting-edge AI tools with the most expansive distribution network available, PublishDrive enables authors and publishers to achieve unprecedented success. Our technology is designed to support creators every step of the way, helping them navigate the complexities of the publishing world with ease. We also have active conversations with our customers to help build the platform in ways that meet their evolving needs and ensure they succeed.”

Ádám Rendes, VP of Engineering and co-founder at PublishDrive, added:“Our platform is built with scalability in mind, ensuring that authors and publishers can grow their businesses effectively. Whether it's optimizing metadata, managing royalties, or creating professional-quality covers, our tools are designed to streamline the publishing process and drive success. We also prioritize customer support and success, offering personalized assistance to guide our users through every step of the publishing process. We're excited to continue supporting our community and impacting the success of 250,000 books during 2025.”

A Bright Future for Independent Creators:

As self-publishing and digital-first models continue to thrive, PublishDrive remains at the cutting edge of technology, offering authors and publishers the tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. With its AI-powered solutions, wide distribution network, and seamless integration across publishing processes, PublishDrive ensures that creators have everything they need to succeed.

PublishDrive's future is clear: to empower authors and publishers alike, helping creators optimize their publishing workflows, reach new audiences, and increase their potential for success. Whether it's through enhanced distribution, smarter royalty management, or professional-quality metadata and cover optimization, PublishDrive is here to support authors and publishers at every stage of their publishing journey.

About PublishDrive:

PublishDrive is a global self-publishing and digital distribution platform that enables authors, publishers, and creators to distribute their ebooks, audiobooks, and print-on-demand titles to over 400 online stores worldwide. Offering innovative tools for metadata optimization, royalty management, cover creation, and ebook conversion, PublishDrive empowers users with the technology they need to succeed in the fast-evolving digital publishing landscape.

