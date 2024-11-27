Katabatic Gear Launches Ultralight Eco-Friendly Down Jackets For Outdoor Adventures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award-winning ultralight gear Katabatic Gear is proud to launch the ultralight Tincup and Tarn down jackets

that are thoughtfully designed for hiking, backpacking and other outdoor activities, yet stylish enough to wear around town. These puffy jackets boast some of the highest fill to weight ratios available – up to 43 percent – using 850+ fill power and feature Bluesign® approved materials including recycled shell fabric and RDS certified down, all priced super competitively under $300.

In 2009, avid thru-hiker and Katabatic Gear Founder Aaron Martray sought out something much lighter than the traditional sleeping bag and designed one of the first ever ultralight quilts for the outdoors: a blanket style sleeping bag with revolutionary patented features that truly keep the cold out. Today, Katabatic Gear quilts are popular amongst thru-hikers and backpackers and have won multiple awards throughout the years. It was only natural for Martray to use his expertise with materials used in his quilts, including RDS certified down and Pertex Quantum eco fabrics, to design the new Katabatic Gear ultralight down jackets.

Tarn and Tincup down jacket specifications:



Men's and Women's specific fit

Available in sizes S-XXL

Zippered hand warmer pockets

Internal drop in pockets

Adjustable, drop tail hem; extra length in back to ensure coverage

Single-pull, two-way adjustable hood

Elasticized cuffs

Ultralight, flexible, and durable #5VS YKK front zipper

Pertex Quantum fabrics; shell made from recycled yarns

RDS Certified 850+ fill power ExpeDry down

Internal box wall construction on top of hood and shoulders, with no external stitch lines: increases water resistance, heat retention, and durability

Tarn only - Zipper chin guard

Tincup only - Zipper draft blocker

Sample Weight Tincup (men's large): Total Weight 13.8 oz | Fill Weight 6.2 oz

Sample Weight Tincup (women's medium): Total Weight 11.7 oz | Fill Weight 5.0 oz Sample Weight Tarn (women's medium): Total Weight 9.7 oz | Fill Weight 3.2 oz

