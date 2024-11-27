Katabatic Gear Launches Ultralight Eco-Friendly Down Jackets For Outdoor Adventures
Award-winning ultralight gear manufacturer Katabatic Gear is proud to launch the ultralight Tincup and Tarn down jackets
that are thoughtfully designed for hiking, backpacking and other outdoor activities, yet stylish enough to wear around town. These puffy jackets boast some of the highest fill to weight ratios available – up to 43 percent – using 850+ fill power and feature Bluesign® approved materials including recycled shell fabric and RDS certified down, all priced super competitively under $300.
In 2009, avid thru-hiker and Katabatic Gear Founder Aaron Martray sought out something much lighter than the traditional sleeping bag and designed one of the first ever ultralight quilts for the outdoors: a blanket style sleeping bag with revolutionary patented features that truly keep the cold out. Today, Katabatic Gear quilts are popular amongst thru-hikers and backpackers and have won multiple awards throughout the years. It was only natural for Martray to use his expertise with materials used in his quilts, including RDS certified down and Pertex Quantum eco fabrics, to design the new Katabatic Gear ultralight down jackets.
Tarn and Tincup down jacket specifications:
Men's and Women's specific fit
Available in sizes S-XXL
Zippered hand warmer pockets
Internal drop in pockets
Adjustable, drop tail hem; extra length in back to ensure coverage
Single-pull, two-way adjustable hood
Elasticized cuffs
Ultralight, flexible, and durable #5VS YKK front zipper
Pertex Quantum fabrics; shell made from recycled yarns
RDS Certified 850+ fill power ExpeDry down
Internal box wall construction on top of hood and shoulders, with no external stitch lines: increases water resistance, heat retention, and durability
Tarn only - Zipper chin guard
Tincup only - Zipper draft blocker
Sample Weight Tincup (men's large): Total Weight 13.8 oz | Fill Weight 6.2 oz
Sample Weight Tincup (women's medium): Total Weight 11.7 oz | Fill Weight 5.0 oz
Sample Weight Tarn (women's medium): Total Weight 9.7 oz | Fill Weight 3.2 oz
About Katabatic Gear
In 2009, avid thru-hiker and Katabatic Gear Founder Aaron Martray set out to design something much lighter than the traditional sleeping bag and launched one of the first ultralight quilts for the outdoors: a blanket style sleeping bag that features the patented Katabatic Gear pad attachment system, a down-filled collar, and a draft blocking foot box closure to truly keep the cold out. Always prioritizing quality and sustainability, today the Katabatic Gear team uses their expertise working with materials featured in their quilts – including RDS certified down and Pertex Quantum eco fabrics – to design ultralight jackets, hoods and bivys as well.
SOURCE Katabatic Gear
