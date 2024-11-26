EU Foreign Policy Chief Welcomes Lebanon Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed on Tuesday evening the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon.

"It is a relief in the devastating situation in the Middle East," he wrote in a post on his X account, praising the efforts of France and the United States in mediating the agreement.

Borrell emphasized that it is now crucial for the ceasefire to hold in order to guarantee the safety of citizens in Lebanon and the safe return of displaced persons, reaffirming that "full implementation of UNSC Resolution 1701 is indispensable."

He reiterated the call for Lebanese leaders to take up their political responsibility by electing a president, adding that the Lebanese people have the right to regain full sovereignty on the country's affairs, without external interference.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the Israeli security cabinet intends to approve the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon. (End)

