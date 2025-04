British Council Celebrates Success Of 102 Students At Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the British Council in Jordan hosted the 19th edition of the Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards in recognition of the exceptional results of 102 Jordanian students in the IGCSE, International GCSE, International AS & A Level, GCE, and GCSE exams by Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel, and OxfordAQA.In addition to celebrating the achievements of students who have completed the UK International Curriculum in Jordan, the annual ceremony also recognized the contributions of nine distinguished teachers and congratulated parents who supported their children throughout their academic journey.Speaking at the ceremony, British Council Director Exams – MENA North, Ameera Mannaa said, "The Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of students, teachers, and parents in Jordan," adding that the British Council is "committed to supporting the development of education systems in Jordan and promoting international cooperation and understanding."Mannaa also noted that the "ceremony is an opportunity for us to celebrate the achievements of these outstanding students, and to recognize the important role that education plays in shaping the future."The awards ceremony was attended by over 400 guests, including 80 representatives from British Council Partner Schools, representatives from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and representatives from UK awarding bodies, Cambridge, Pearson, and Oxford AQA.Established in 2003, the Queen Rania Outstanding UK Learner Awards align with Her Majesty's vision to foster excellence in education across Jordan.