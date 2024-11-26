Trump Team Revives ‘Maximum Pressure’ On Iran Via China Oil Talks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mike Waltz, the newly appointed national security adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, has unveiled a strategy to curb Iran's oil exports.



Waltz aims to engage China in discussions about reducing its purchases of Iranian oil. This move seeks to address various global conflicts linked to Iran's support for groups.



Waltz believes that stopping the flow of money into Iran is crucial for resolving crises in Gaza and Ukraine. He points out that China currently buys 90% of Iran's oil exports , which are subject to U.S. sanctions.



The administration plans to exert maximum pressure on Tehran to bring them to the negotiating table. The strategy reflects a broader view of interconnected global conflicts.



Waltz suggests that cutting off Iran's oil revenue could help stabilize situations in multiple regions. He argues that this approach could impact Iran's support for groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.





Impact of Iranian Oil Sales to China

In 2023, Iranian oil sales to China generated approximately $70 billion. This significant trade relationship complicates U.S. efforts to enforce sanctions.



Many Chinese buyers are small refineries operating outside U.S. financial systems, making sanctions less effective. Waltz criticizes the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, viewing it as too lenient.



He advocates for a tougher stance in future negotiations with Iran. The Trump team aims to replicate the sharp decline in Iranian oil exports seen during Trump's first term.



The proposed strategy also ties into other geopolitical issues. Waltz suggests that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah could isolate Hamas in Gaza.



He believes this could pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages before Trump's inauguration in January 2025. Waltz also links Iran's oil revenue to its support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict.



He argues that reducing this income could help bring stability to both regions. Despite potential resistance from China, Waltz is committed to initiating talks about oil purchases.

MENAFN26112024007421016031ID1108929749