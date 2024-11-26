Ionq Looking Ahead To Webinar

(MENAFN- Baystreet) IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, will host a live webinar titled“IonQ's Full-Stack Quantum Innovation” on Monday, December 3. The webinar will feature updates from the company's technical leaders on the continued progress of IonQ's core development pillars: Performance, Scale, and Enterprise-Grade solutions.

Building on the success of the previous webinar,“IonQ & Performance Updates: Milestones on the Path to Commercial Advantage,” the upcoming event will provide a deeper dive into IonQ's recent advancements and will share updates on the company's path forward.

Key Highlights:

.Updates on IonQ's Emerging Technologies, including recapping progress on quantum networking, photonic interconnects, and extreme high vacuum (XHV) technologies.

.Insights into the company's approach toward scaling quantum computers and enabling quantum hybrid technologies.

.A closer look at IonQ's enterprise-grade solutions and its focus on making quantum computing more accessible and valuable to businesses across industries.

“As we continue to make strides in performance, scale, and enterprise-grade quantum capabilities, we're focused on delivering commercial value to our customers,” said CEO Peter Chapman.“IonQ's full-stack approach is a demonstration of our commitment to building the world's most powerful and accessible quantum computers.”

IQNQ shares began the day and the week up $2.04, or 6.4%, to $33.83.

