Rockbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Identifies High-Priority Gold Targets At Filion Gold Project

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET)

announced the successful completion of its 2024 surface geochemical exploration program at the 100%-owned Filion Project in northern Ontario, collecting 1,092 soil and 44 rock grab samples. The program expanded exploration at Filion West with a comprehensive 8.8 km2 soil sampling grid, uncovering multiple high-priority zones influenced by advanced LiDAR technology. Highlights include 17 undocumented historical trenches and grades of up to 91.4 g/t Au in chip samples. Filion East was confirmed to share favorable geology with Filion West, extending prospectivity across the 42 km-long Filion Fault system. With drilling permits secured and geophysical surveys underway, Torr aims to refine key anomalies and prioritize drill targets for potential significant grassroots discoveries.

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit

.

