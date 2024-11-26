Disabled Hassanzada Now A Successful Entrepreneur In Samangan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): In a corner of Aibak city, the capital of northern Samangan province, a group of young people and teenagers is busy repairing and fixing mobile phones.

This shop belongs to 30-year-old Mohammad Ibrahim Hassanzada, a young man who, despite being disabled in both legs, has become a successful entrepreneur.

Hassanzada was born in a village in Samangan province into a moderately well-off, yet educated family. At the age of 14, he became disabled after being in a landmine explosion, which left him unable to walk and made movement for him a difficult challenge.

He shared his story:“Until ninth grade, I was fine, walking on my own. I was cheerful and motivated as a child. My days were filled with dreams of serving my country in future. But one day, an explosion occurred in our village, and a piece of shrapnel hit my back, and from that day on, I could no longer walk.”

Overcoming difficulties and retuning to life

After months of treatment, Hassanzada returned to a normal life with the help of a wheelchair. His family encouraged him to continue his studies.

He recalls,“At first, I was devastated when doctors told me I would have to use a wheelchair to move. That moment was the hardest and most painful of my life. I thought my life was over.”

However, after hearing that disability is not synonymous with inability, he regained his strength and made a vow not to give up. He successfully completed his schooling and prepared himself for the university entrance exam.

Hassanzada said,“The entrance exam came and many people told me that I was not ready, that it would be too hard for me, and even if I succeeded, I wouldn't be able to continue my studies because I was disabled. But I ignored all these comments and sat the exam with the hope for a better life and future. Even during the exam, everyone was surprised by my determination.”

Mohammad Ibrahim Hassanzada has become one of the leading entrepreneurs in Samangan province. Through his hard work, he not only built a better life for himself but also created job opportunities for others in the mobile phone repair industry.

After completing his studies in Economics at Samangan Higher Education Institute in 2017, he realized that his future would not be about working for others. Instead, he decided to create his own business, one that would benefit him and others. This is why he went to Kabul to learn mobile engineering.

He explained,“I always thought why should others decide my future? So, I decided to start my own business. The first step was opening my own mobile repair shop in Aibak.”

In addition to being a shop owner, Hassanzada, who also drives a car and plays table tennis in his spare time, teaches mobile repair at a private educational institution from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. He currently has 15 students and has trained many others who now run their own independent mobile repair shops.

He said,“I have trained several young people in mobile engineering, and today most of them are running their own businesses. Currently, some of them work with me practically in the shop.”

Having a special interest in computer science since his youth, Hassanzada hopes to bring Apple and Galaxy brand representation to Afghanistan.

He also plans to establish a workshop where mobile phone parts, chargers, and handsets will be produced. He dreams of hiring mostly disabled individuals for his future company.

Hassanzada collaborates with disability organizations and has always advocated for the rights of disabled people.

He has also trained several disabled individuals in mobile repair in Samangan over the past three years, and today, each of them has started their own repair shops.

He said,“Sometimes, people look down on disabled individuals and consider them incapable. Disability is not inability. People should stand by and support disabled individuals.”

This disabled young man has some requests from the government:“I urge the government to provide services for disabled people. According to the law on the rights and privileges of disabled people, each department should allocate 3 percent of jobs for them. Municipalities should assist disabled people in obtaining permits, and tax offices should exempt them from taxes.”

He also urged the government to make special accommodations for wheelchair-bound individuals, such as ramps, in all government offices.

Hassanzada believes that no obstacle can stop human progress, and everyone faces challenges in life.“Though disability took away my ability to walk, it taught me how to open new paths with my mind and hands. Disability is not the end of life.”

Qotbuddin, Hassanzada's father, said,“Mohammad Ibrahim is the eldest son in our family. When he became disabled, we were all devastated. We were very worried about his future. Sometimes we wondered what would happen to him.”

He added,“When my son managed to go to university despite his physical challenges, we were all amazed. After graduating, he went to Kabul to learn mobile engineering, which was personally surprising to me because Mohammad Ibrahim has such energy to achieve everything.”

Qotbuddin added,“At first, I found it hard to believe he could drive, especially when he traveled to Balkh and Kabul. But now, I fully believe that he will achieve all the goals he has set for himself.”

Mohammad Fariduddin Atayee, a close friend of Mohammad Ibrahim, said,“We have been friends since childhood. He is a capable, creative, and tireless person. He works harder than most, and in fact, he works more than an ordinary person.”

Additionally, Mohammad Reza, a neighbor of Hassanzada's shop, praised his character and abilities, saying,“Every morning when Eng. Ibrahim comes to his shop, he greets everyone and has a warm and respectful attitude. He is a very kind and knowledgeable young man.”

Meanwhile, Qari Qiamuddin Khalid, the head of the Martyrs and Disabled Affairs Department of Samangan, assured that the privileges of disabled individuals would be paid according to the law, and necessary facilities would be provided to address their challenges.

