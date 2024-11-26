New Fisher House Dedicated In Detroit Michigan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The John D. Dingell VA Medical Center will receive a new resource for veteran families

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Fisher House was dedicated at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center by Medical Center Director Chris W. Cauley and President of Fisher House Foundation David A. Coker . Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell also shared remarks about the Fisher House located at the medical center, which is named after Dingell's deceased husband Rep. John D. Dingell.

The new Fisher House will join the other Michigan Fisher House already serving Veterans in Ann Arbor.

“We are thrilled this day has come,” said Cauley.“This is the result of a lot of hard work by the people in the Detroit community and the generosity of Fisher House Foundation. This home away from home will ensure families of Veterans are in good hands as we care for their loved ones.”

The 13,000+ sq. ft. Fisher House will provide lodging for Veteran families at no cost, allowing them to be close to their loved ones while they receive medical care. At full occupancy, this home away from home will provide possible total savings of more than $875,000 in lodging costs per year.

“We are so grateful to our many community partners who have come together to make this Fisher House a reality,” said Coker.“I'd like to thank all our donors, including Delta Air Lines, for your generosity and commend Fisher House Michigan for galvanizing organizations and individuals to get involved to help military and veteran families."

This Fisher House is part of a network of 99 homes located across the country, in Germany, and in the United Kingdom. The 100th Fisher House in North Chicago, Illinois is due to be completed in early 2025. An additional house in Little Rock, Arkansas is under construction, as well.

The new Detroit Fisher House has 16 wheelchair-accessible suites; a spacious kitchen; large communal living, dining, and family rooms; a laundry room; and a shared patio. The home was gifted to the VA upon completion as part of the public-private partnership between Fisher House Foundation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Delta is honored to support this new Fisher House in Detroit , which is the sixth facility Delta has supported through our partnership with Fisher House Foundation. We are honored to have a hand in work that will make a difference in the lives of veterans, and we know this Fisher House will continue to serve as a point of care, connection, and compassion for the families who need it,” said Hussein Berry, Vice President Airport Operations-DTW, Delta Air Lines.

Fisher House Michigan, the local fundraising organization, has supported the construction of the Ann Arbor Fisher House and this new house in Detroit. Additionally, the nonprofit rallies communities across the state to encourage volunteerism and ongoing support for the Fisher Houses.

"Michiganders are committed to supporting our Veterans and to saying 'Thank You' in a tangible way. We are honored to help raise funds and awareness for this essential resource for Veteran families, in the heart of Detroit. We appreciate everyone who supports this mission, whether with cash or casseroles. It takes a village to build and support a Fisher House, and Detroit has done it," said Kate Melcher Fisher House Michigan executive director.

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our military and Veteran families: Delta Air Lines; Fisher House Michigan; Masco Corporation; American Legion Dept of Michigan Family; The McLeod Family; Enterprise Mobility; Spartan Capital Support Fund; University of Michigan Interfraternity Council; Men's Wearhouse; Anonymous; The Wild Game Dinner; The Phantom Foundation; Daughters of the American Revolution of Michigan; David W. Williams; Detroit Tigers Foundation; Fisher Nightingale Houses, Inc; Gun 23 Memorial Fund, in memory of CW3 Matt Ruffner & CW2 Jarett Yoder; Harry A. & Margaret D. Towsley Foundation; Department of Michigan, Jewish War Veterans of the USA; Joanna and Joel Fox; CAPT Douglas H. McDonald, USN, Retired; Mac McAnally; National Advanced Mobility Consortium; The Richard & Jean Schmidt Family; Members of the Richmond Rotary; Ride for Freedom; Student Veterans of America - University of Michigan; Guy Stern (Z"L) MSG US Army, Shoah Survivor, Ritchie Boy; United Rentals; Vehicles for Veterans ; and the many gifts of a grateful nation.



About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 99 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $610 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.

About the Detroit VA Healthcare System:

Since 1939, the Detroit VA Healthcare System has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. In 1996, the medical center moved from Allen Park, Michigan to the current location on John R. in Detroit. One of the newer VA facilities in the country, we consider it our privilege to serve the health care needs of our Veterans. Services are available to more than 330,000 Veterans living in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair counties. This population represents approximately forty-four percent of the Veteran population in the lower peninsula of Michigan. For more information, visit .

About Fisher House Michigan

Fisher House Michigan is a not-for-profit organization formed to improve the quality of life of US military members, retirees, Veterans, and their families and caregivers. FHM supports the construction and operations of comfort homes built near VA Medical Centers in Michigan, called“Fisher Houses.” FHM works to inform the Veteran community, their families, and the general public about Fisher Houses, and provides necessary support to Fisher House operations as needed. Fisher House Michigan presently supports operations at the Fisher House at the LTC Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor and is raising capital and program funds for the Fisher House at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit.

