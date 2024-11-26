AROYA Unveils Industry-First Automated Dryback Tracking Feature For Precision Cannabis Cultivation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PULLMAN, Wash., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- AROYA by Addium , the leader in precision cannabis cultivation technologies, today introduced an innovative automated dryback tracking feature within its platform.

In cannabis cultivation, dryback refers to the reduction in moisture content within your substrate between irrigation events. It measures how much the volumetric water content (VWC) decreases from its peak level after watering to a lower level before the next irrigation cycle.

"For growers and operators, this groundbreaking addition simplifies one of the most labor-intensive tasks for professional cultivators-manual dryback cycle management-by leveraging advanced algorithms to ensure precise and efficient data tracking," said Christian Hertel, VP of Marketing at AROYA.

The new feature automates the identification and logging of key points within a dryback cycle, such as peak and valley water content, and calculates the changes in water volume and duration between these points. By delivering instantaneous, data-backed insights on dryback volume (as a percentage) and cycle duration, AROYA empowers growers to make more informed decisions regarding irrigation and nutrient management.

"Manual dryback tracking has traditionally required substantial time and effort, limiting a cultivator's ability to focus on more strategic tasks,” added Hertel.“Our automated dryback tracking feature marks another significant step forward in helping growers harness data science to achieve unparalleled precision and quality in cultivation.”

Key Benefits of Automated Dryback Tracking:



Automated Precision : Eliminates manual estimation, providing accurate detection of peak and valley points for precise tracking.

Time-Saving & Efficiency : Frees cultivators from repetitive manual processes, allowing them to allocate time to higher-value activities.

Enhanced Data Visibility : Displays clear and comprehensive data for each room or zone, including average dryback percentages and durations. Competitive Advantage : AROYA remains the only platform offering this level of automation for dryback cycle management, giving users a critical edge in precision agriculture.

Cultivators can now monitor dryback data directly from their facility overview pages or room-specific graphs, enabling streamlined visibility and actionable insights across their operations.

This latest innovation underscores AROYA's commitment to advancing precision cultivation with data-driven tools that improve crop quality, yield, and overall operational efficiency.

