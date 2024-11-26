Raise A Glass To Elegance: Kollea Offers An Exclusive Discount On Its Iconic Decanters This Black Friday

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Kollea

is committed to enhancing the gifting experience for whiskey enthusiasts, driven by the values of gratitude and admiration.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Black Friday approaches, Kollea invites whiskey enthusiasts and gift seekers to elevate their celebrations with products that combine artistry, craftsmanship, and functionality. From Black Friday to Monday and beyond, until December 2, Kollea is offering an exclusive discount on its entire collection of whiskey decanters. With a range of designs that include the iconic Gun Series, the elegant Sports Series, the thrilling

Casino Style, and the brand-new Space Sci-Fi Decanters, Kollea brings something for everyone.

Elegant Whiskey Decanters – Perfect Holiday Gifts!

Kollea Decanters – Elevate Holiday Gatherings with Style

Among the standout collections is the Gun Decanter Series, a viral sensation that has amassed over a million likes on TikTok, earning praise from millions of satisfied customers worldwide. Whether consumers are looking for the perfect gift or a show-stopping addition to their Black Friday celebrations, Kollea's decanters ensure every toast is unforgettable.

Discover Kollea's Iconic Collections

Gun Decanters: Bold Icons – 40% Off

The AK47 Whiskey Decanter, a top favorite, embodies boldness and style. Expertly hand-blown from premium lead-free glass, its striking design makes it an essential centerpiece for any celebration or collector's home. The sleek black gift box with a luxurious golden lion emblem enhances its appeal, making it a memorable gift for Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, or housewarming parties. Its viral success on TikTok is a testament to its timeless charm and universal appeal.

Sports Series Decanters: Champion Style – 40% Off

A toast to champions. The Baseball Bat Decanter Set features a finely crafted baseball bat-shaped decanter and matching whiskey glasses, each hand-blown and lead-free. Perfect for sports enthusiasts, this set turns game nights into elegant celebrations. With its sophisticated design and thoughtful packaging, it's the perfect gift for coaches, fans, and loved ones who cherish the spirit of competition.

Casino Style Decanters: Vegas Vibes – 40% Off

Bring the thrill of the casino to home with the Texas

Hold'em Poker Decanter Set, designed to impress with gold chip decals and dice-patterned glasses. Perfect for poker nights and social gatherings, it adds a unique and fun element to any event. The set includes whiskey stones and tongs, ensuring the perfect pour every time. Whether as a gift or a personal indulgence, this decanter is sure to start conversations.

Space Sci-Fi Decanters: Futuristic Flair – 40% Off

A new addition to the Kollea lineup, the Spaceship Whiskey Decanter Set is perfect for sci-fi lovers and dreamers. The dynamic design, inspired by legendary starships, blends artistic craftsmanship with functionality. The magnetic suspension of the whiskey bottle and oak barrel-inspired glasses adds a touch of futuristic wonder, making this decanter a centerpiece for any man cave, home bar, or collector's treasure trove.

Unmatched Craftsmanship and Superior Quality

Kollea's decanters are more than just functional pieces; they are works of art, meticulously crafted by master artisans. Each decanter is made from 100% lead-free glass , ensuring the safety and health of every user. Hand-blown to perfection, these decanters showcase exceptional durability and timeless elegance. Thoughtful details, such as silicone-sealed stoppers and sturdy wooden bases, enhance usability and ensure that every drop of your favorite spirit is preserved.

Packaged in luxurious gift boxes , each decanter exudes refinement, making it a thoughtful and impressive gift for whiskey enthusiasts, collectors, and anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship.

More Than a Gift – A Commitment to Sustainability

At Kollea, every purchase contributes to a greener future. Through a partnership with One Tree Planted , Kollea plants a tree for every decanter sold. This initiative not only offsets the carbon footprint but also reflects the brand's dedication to sustainability and giving back to the planet. This Black Friday, customers can feel good about making a meaningful impact with every purchase.

Black Friday Exclusive

Deals



Promotion Period: November 22 – December 2, 2024

Discount: 40% OFF sitewide, with savings of up to $39.99 Free Shipping: Available for all orders, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience

Whether consumers are looking to treat themselves or find the perfect gift for a loved one, Kollea's Black Friday sale makes it easy to shop for premium whiskey decanters that deliver both style and substance.

A Global Sensation with Millions of Fans

Since its inception, Kollea has been dedicated to crafting elegant whiskey decanters that stand out for their artistry and functionality. With over a million loyal customers worldwide and its Gun Decanter Series gaining viral fame on TikTok , Kollea has become a trusted name in the whiskey accessory market.

About

Kollea

Rooted in the principles of appreciation and gratitude , Kollea specializes in creating elegant spirit decanters that honor the art of whiskey drinking. The brand's mission is to offer beautifully crafted products that elevate every toast and create lasting memories. Whether it's a thoughtful gift or a personal indulgence, Kollea ensures that every customer experiences the perfect blend of quality and sophistication.

Act Now – Celebrate the Black Friday with Kollea

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to own or gift a Kollea masterpiece. Visit to explore the full collection and take advantage of these limited-time offers. Shop now and make this

Black Friday truly unforgettable.

SOURCE Kollea

