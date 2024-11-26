Samba, The Robotic Toothbrush By Leading Swiss Oral Health Brand CURAPROX, Inspires Empowerment Across A Broad Consumer Base

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Samba's Award-Winning Addresses Oral Differently Than Any Other Toothbrush

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Swiss oral health brand, CURAPROX , is delivering confidence and empowering a wide array of consumers with Samba , the world's first ever robotic toothbrush. In development for more than eight years, the goal of the Samba toothbrush is to make oral care more accessible for everyone because of the product's ease of use and exceptional cleaning power. The brand appeals to a wide consumer audience, while also targeting the special needs community, ensuring that all are able to have a heightened oral hygiene experience.

Samba Toothbrush

Samba's award-winning technology combines low- and high-frequency movements and a thin, 12,900 bristle structure, cleaning teeth deeply and effectively – all with the push of one button. Having 36 surfaces brushed at the same time, the product boasts fresher breath in just one minute, allowing users to maintain a healthier mouth.

The product's groundbreaking structure was designed with a flexible brush head that has back-and-forth movements and doesn't apply too much pressure to the teeth or gums. This technology allows the user to brush their teeth without moving their hand.

"Samba was developed using innovative technology with the belief that everyone, regardless of their abilities, deserves a healthy mouth and clean smile," said Steffen Mueller, Managing Director, Curaden USA. "With this first-of-its-kind product, we are empowering millions of individuals to have access to premium oral care, to not only improve their well-being, but to experience excellent cleaning with the push of a button."

Samba is available for purchase in the U.S. for $299 at .

About CURAPROX

CURAPROX

– the product brand of

Curaden

– has been the go-to provider for premium Swiss oral care products since 1972. Founded on the principle that oral health is much more than white teeth and fresh breath, Curaden supports its Curaden Academy and global prevention education. Curaden works closely with dental professionals to develop exceptional CURAPROX products. The advanced line of Manual Toothbrushes, Power Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, and Interdental tools are designed ergonomically to keep your mouth, teeth, and gums in perfect condition – regardless of braces, brackets, or sensitivities. CURAPROX's range of products is noticeably attractive, highly effective, and a pleasure to use. Brushing your teeth is fun with CURAPROX – delivering tangible results and products that keep you motivated to clean thoroughly. CURAPROX's full range of premium Swiss oral care is available at

CURAPROX-Shop

USA

and

Amazon/Curaprox .

