Kuwait Amir Congratulates Newly-Elected Uruguay Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Tuesday a cable of congratulations to President-elect of Uruguay, Yamandu Orsi, on winning the elections. His Highness the Amir wished success and wellbeing to the President, and the friendly people of Uruguay further progress and prosperity. (end) aai

