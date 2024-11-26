Türkiye's BIST 100 ends Monday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, closed at 9,659.96 points, marking a 1.15 percent increase compared to its previous close. The gained 110.07 points from Friday’s final trading value, reflecting a positive momentum in the market. Throughout the day, the index showed some fluctuation, reaching a low of 9,591.47 points and climbing to a daily high of 9,720.33 points before settling just below the latter figure.



The trading session witnessed a total transaction volume of 124.9 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD4.3 billion. This indicates a healthy level of market activity, as investors engaged in significant transactions throughout the day. The performance of the BIST 100 index reflects an optimistic sentiment, as investors appear to have confidence in the market despite the daily fluctuations in index values.



In the foreign exchange market, the Turkish lira faced significant pressure against major currencies. As of 6:35 p.m. local time (15:35 GMT), the exchange rate for USD/TRY stood at 34.6075, highlighting the continued depreciation of the Turkish lira. Meanwhile, the EUR/TRY rate was recorded at 36.3990, and the GBP/TRY traded at 43.5295, signaling ongoing volatility in the currency markets. The lira's value has been under strain for some time, reflecting broader economic challenges.



Commodity prices also saw notable movements during the day. The price of gold reached USD2,635.60 per ounce, maintaining a strong position in global markets as a safe-haven asset. Brent crude oil, a major global benchmark, traded at USD72.80 per barrel, showing stability in oil prices amid ongoing geopolitical and economic developments. These price levels provide important context for the broader economic conditions influencing Turkey’s market dynamics.

