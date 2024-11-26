Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Cyclist In Kherson Region
Date
11/26/2024 8:07:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, in the village of Veletenske, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a 65-year-old cyclist.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“In Veletenske, the Russian army dropped explosives from a drone on a man who was riding a bicycle,” the report says.
As noted, the 65-year-old resident was hospitalized with mine-blast trauma and leg injuries.
Read also:
Two people were injured
in Kherson
as result of shelling
Doctors are providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of wounded in a Russian drone attack on a car in Kherson has increased to three - a 63-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman were injured.
MENAFN26112024000193011044ID1108927584
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.