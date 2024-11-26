Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Cyclist In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, in the village of Veletenske, Russians dropped explosives from a drone on a 65-year-old cyclist.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

“In Veletenske, the Russian dropped explosives from a drone on a man who was riding a bicycle,” the report says.

As noted, the 65-year-old resident was hospitalized with mine-blast trauma and leg injuries.

Doctors are providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the number of wounded in a Russian drone attack on a car in Kherson has increased to three - a 63-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman were injured.