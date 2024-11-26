HMD goes Bold – launches HMD Fusion with Two Smart Outfits at a special launch price of 15,999 on Amazon

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26th November 2024: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) introduced the HMD Fusion, a sleek smartphone that combines raw industrial chic with cutting-edge features. Equipped with a powerful 108MP rear camera and a 50MP selfie camera, but what truly sets this phone apart is its versatility: the device can transform its identity and functionality with attachable Smart Outfits— These include Casual Outfit, Flashy outfit, and Gaming Outfit aligning with the numerous utility and aesthetic factor for the users.

Introducing: HMD Fusion Flashy and HMD Fusion Gaming Outfits. HMD Fusion brings a symbiotic bond between smartphone and Outfit using six specialised smart pins, these Outfits—that look like phone cases instantly transform both the hardware and software, adapting the smartphone to meet your needs.



Key Highlights of HMD Fusion:

1. Captivating Photography: The HMD Fusion brings photography to life with a 108MP dual main camera and an impressive 50MP front-facing camera. Advanced features like Night Mode 3.0, gesture-based selfie feature, Flash Shot 2.0 with tracking focus, and tone control allow for lifelike portraits and exceptional low-light images

2. Smart Outfits for Customization: Tailor the HMD Fusion to any situation with versatile outfits. The Fusion “Gaming Outfit” offers enhanced gameplay controls, while the “Flashy Outfit” provides a foldable RGB LED flash ring for perfect selfies, offering 16 Million colour combination options

3. Right to Repair – Gen2: The HMD Fusion boasts HMD’s second-generation repairability design, allowing users to easily replace the display, battery, or charging port using only a screwdriver. This feature reduces e-waste and extends the lifespan of the device

4. Smooth Performance: Equipped with a powerful Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 processor, users will experience impressive multitasking capabilities thanks to the device’s 8GB RAM, expandable storage up to 256GB, and HMD's virtual memory extension technology

5. Long-Lasting Battery Life: HMD Fusion’s 5000mAh battery supports over 800 cycles and is comes with an in-box 33W fast charger

6. Software & Security Updates: HMD Fusion will offer 2 Years of OS updates & three years of Security updates to keep your devices updated & secure

7. Vibrant Display: The 6.56” HD+ HID display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures an immersive visual experience, perfect for streaming, gaming, and more

To further enhance the HMD Gaming Outfit experience, HMD has ventured into an exclusive partnership with Digital Turbine and Aptoide in India. This collaboration brings the Aptoide game store to HMD Fusion, offering users access to the world’s leading mobile games.



Commenting on the new launch, Ravi Kunwar, CEO & VP, India & APAC, HMD, said: "The HMD Fusion is designed for consumers who seek high performance, a seamless experience, and sustainable innovation in one device. We call it 'much more than just a smartphone' because it effortlessly adapts to your lifestyle. Whether you're a gamer or a content creator, the Fusion evolves with you—transforming with a simple change of its 'outfits' to match your needs and passions. At HMD, we believe in, humanize technology, and we will continue to do so.”



In addition, the Aptoide store will have a dedicated section for “Play with your HMD Gaming outfit” for users to download the controller-specific games. With Digital Turbine’s SingleTap™ technology, HMD users can enjoy a seamless game discovery experience and frictionless installationDT and Aptoide have been collaborating since 2022, leveraging each company's technology to build new and innovative distribution products for mobile operator, OEM, and app developer clients. Paired with the HMD Fusion Gaming Outfit, featuring physical buttons and joysticks for precise gameplay, this partnership transforms the device into a haven for gaming enthusiasts.



The HMD Fusion runs on Android 14, ensuring that users enjoy the latest features and security updates from Google. Priced at INR 17999 the HMD Fusion is available in Tech block concept and offers HMD Casual outfit, HMD Flashy Outfit, and HMD Gaming Outfit worth INR 5999 as complimentary. While the regular price is INR 17999, the special limited period launch price is INR 15,999 (All Banks) on Amazon only. The sale starts on 29th Nov at 12.01 pm. Also available on HMD





MENAFN26112024005232011781ID1108926694