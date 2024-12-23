USD/ZAR Analysis Today - 23/12: Holiday Highs Hold (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/ZAR has sustained its higher stance this morning, which was attained last Wednesday when the U.S Reserve announced a more cautious approach regarding their interest rate policy.



The USD/ZAR is near the 18.29300 ratio as of this writing with fast fluctuations taking place in a very thin market.

The holiday season has begun in earnest and speculators who choose to pursue trading today and through the next couple of weeks need to understand they are participating in an environment in which many large institutions are not participating.

While traders may believe the thinner Forex volumes are to their advantage, they should reconsider this thought and understand that price movements can be more volatile in quiet markets. This because the occasional large order that happens in the USD/ZAR could move the value of the currency pair in a way that doesn't seem to match the sentiment of current conditions. Traders also have to be wary of large spreads via bids and asks which not work in their favor Realm of the USD/ZAR and Correlation

The USD/ZAR was trading near the 18.08000 vicinity last Wednesday when the U.S Fed announced their interest rate cut of 0.25, but instead of moving lower the currency pair actually spiked higher. The move upwards surprised some traders, but the Fed's FOMC Statement made it clear that the interest rate cut being conducted would likely be the last until new economic insights are made clear. In other words the Fed practically admitted it wants to see what the effect of President-elect Donald Trump's new policies will have on the U.S economy over the next handful of months.

The USD/ZAR essentially jumped on Wednesday from values slightly above the 18.00000 ratios towards the values it is now traversing. On Thursday and early Friday of last week the USD/ZAR did test the 18.43000 level but did show an incremental move lower. The USD/ZAR importantly is correlating to the broad Forex market as USD centric strength dominates. The USD/ZAR remains within a known price, yes, within the higher part of its one month range, but still a known price band to financial institutions Speculation During the Christmas Holiday



Traders looking to take advantage of technical movements need to be reminded that sudden moves in Forex, including the USD/ZAR, during this time of the year can be difficult to interpret.

If a sudden trend breaks out and a trader is able to take advantage of the momentum that is a good thing, but it is not easy to accomplish. Traders should expect choppy conditions which hover near current values with wide spreads being demonstrated.

Traders who believe they have a magical insight for the USD/ZAR should be very careful over the next handful of days. Today's volume will be thin, tomorrow's will be even more scarce. Christmas day trading will be almost non-existent. The belief that the USD/ZAR is in overbought territory may be correct, but it may be hard to prove in the coming days.USD/ZAR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 18.30600

Current Support: 18.28010

High Target: 18.34500

Low Target: 18.26200

