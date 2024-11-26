Villa 150 By Fabio Su Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Villa 150

Fabio Su's Exceptional Guest House Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected awards in the field of interior design, has announced that Villa 150, an outstanding guest house designed by Fabio Su , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, functionality, and innovation demonstrated in Fabio Su's design.Villa 150's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design industry. The guest house exemplifies how thoughtful design can enhance the quality of life for its occupants while adhering to green and eco-friendly living principles. By incorporating natural stone, low formaldehyde panels, and eco-friendly paint, Villa 150 demonstrates how interior design can prioritize both aesthetics and the health and well-being of its users.What sets Villa 150 apart is its masterful use of space, materials, and design elements. The residence features a seamless blend of resort-like beauty and practical living functions, surrounded by a lush forest manor with hundreds of bald cypress trees and thousands of shrubs. The interior design focuses on continuity, utilizing transitions and visual contrast to create a harmonious and stress-free environment. The unique tastes and character of the homeowners are reflected through carefully considered design choices, such as curved door arches, light macaron color palettes, and geometric expressions using melamine hard plastic sheets with three-dimensional diamond cutting.The recognition of Villa 150 by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as an inspiration for Fabio Su and the Zendo Design team to continue pushing the boundaries of interior design. This achievement validates their commitment to creating spaces that not only meet the functional needs of their clients but also contribute to their overall well-being and happiness. As the industry continues to evolve, Villa 150 stands as a testament to the power of innovative and thoughtful design in shaping the future of interior spaces.Interested parties may learn more about Villa 150 and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Fabio SuFabio Su, a designer from Taiwan, has gained a unique perspective on the dialogue between people, land, and nature through his experiences living in Argentina and traveling across South America. His design philosophy centers on understanding the sustainable coexistence of the owner, the space, and the environment, creating spaces that have depth and meaning. Fabio Su believes that the greatest joy of being a designer lies in using aesthetics and design to solve the actual needs of the owner.About Zendo DesignZendo Design, founded by head chief designer Fabio Su, is a company that focuses on seamlessly combining architecture and nature. With a background studying in Argentina and extensive travel experience, Fabio Su's designs possess elements of Western culture while expertly combining West and East characteristics. Zendo Design strives to present the best of traditional Eastern design using new construction methods and elements, resulting in fashionable yet gracefully tempered spaces. The company's commitment to eco-friendly design sets them apart in an era of over-seeking innovation.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. This prestigious award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that excels in its thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and professional execution. Bronze A' Design Award-winning designs are highly regarded for their ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that improve people's lives and well-being. The award criteria include innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, cultural relevance, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, design consistency, attention to detail, budget management, client satisfaction, design longevity, accessibility standards compliance, incorporation of technology, space optimization, project management skills, safety considerations, and adaptability of design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international and juried design competition that has been organized annually since 2008. The award promotes excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry, welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. 