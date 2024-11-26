Iran’s TPO highlights need to form joint business council with Kazakhstan

(MENAFN) Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has underscored the importance of forming a joint business council with Kazakhstan to enhance bilateral trade relations. Speaking during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Tehran, Ontalap Onalbayev, TPO head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi expressed Iran's willingness to establish this council through collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce of both nations. He emphasized the council’s potential to foster deeper economic ties and mutual cooperation.



Dehnavi highlighted the strategic importance of transit and transportation, advocating for the activation of a railway route linking the two countries. Such infrastructure, he noted, would significantly contribute to the development of international trade corridors, facilitating the movement of goods and boosting regional connectivity. This proposal aligns with Iran's broader goals of strengthening its role in global logistics networks.



Discussing trade expansion, Dehnavi emphasized Iran's readiness to advance both imports and exports with Kazakhstan. He noted that while imports can enhance domestic prosperity, exports drive employment and production, demonstrating a balanced approach to bilateral trade. This openness reflects Iran’s strategy to optimize trade benefits without prioritizing one direction over the other.



Additionally, Dehnavi highlighted Iran's strong potential in exporting technical and engineering services to Kazakhstan. He praised Iranian companies for their expertise and cost-effectiveness, citing successful regional projects completed by Iranian contractors as examples of excellence. He also urged Kazakhstan to facilitate banking guarantees for Iranian contractors to enable smoother execution of future projects.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926508