Flexus By Huawei Cloud Launches At Cairo ICT 2024: A Game-Changer For Egyptian Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Cloud unveiled Flexus, a revolutionary package of cloud services that aims to reinvent cloud computing for companies in Egypt. This launch aligns with Huawei's ongoing commitment to driving digital transformation and fostering innovation in Egypt's industries. The announcement was made on the sidelines of its participation in Cairo ICT 2024.

Designed to meet the changing needs of small and medium-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers across a spectrum of industries-including retail, software development, fintech, and e-commerce-flexus has risen to the challenge with a suite that combines high performance, scalability, and security as businesses demand more refined, flexible, and reasonably priced cloud services. By allowing companies to simplify their operations, lower costs, and attain more exact budgeting, Flexus presents a transforming solution for cloud computing.

“In an era where cloud technology drives innovation and efficiency, organizations are increasingly looking for robust platforms that offer flexibility, scalability, and comprehensive management capabilities. This is why we launched“Flexus”, so businesses can harness the power of cloud technology to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and unlock new opportunities.” Jo Xu, CEO of Huawei Cloud Egypt said.

Three main products from the Flexus suite are meant to satisfy different corporate demands. Designed for jobs including website development, e-commerce administration, and application development, Flexus L Instance, or FlexusL, is a lightweight cloud server with an easy-to-use, reasonably priced platform. Pre-configured application images let users save major time and effort by deploying solutions in just three steps, double the industry-average performance at no additional cost. Flexus X Instance, or FlexusX, has a special customizing option for companies needing more flexibility that lets customers select from over 100 vCPU-to memory ratios.











By removing the inefficiencies of set configurations, this invention helps businesses to prevent resource waste and cut computation expenses by up to 30%. FlexusX is also the ideal choice for dynamic and high-demand workloads including e-commerce live streaming and game servers since it offers flawless hot upgrades free of service interruptions. Complementing these products, Flexus RDS offers a lightweight database solution driven by the MySQL kernel, therefore enabling improved operational efficiency and simplified management at a reduced cost than more conventional database services.

Huawei Cloud's Flexus closes a significant market gap and offers companies the means to meet evolving needs, therefore ensuring excellent performance and cost effectiveness. This vision complements the start of the Pioneer Experience Program, a joint project with local partners Dimofinf and Cloudypedia. Through customized cloud solutions for sectors including retail, fintech, and software development, the program helps Egyptian companies speed their digital transformation paths.

Two Memorandums of Understanding signed with Dimofinf and Cloudypedia also marked the launch ceremony, so highlighting Huawei Cloud's commitment to encouraging innovation and cooperation in Egypt. Through the most sophisticated public cloud infrastructure in the nation, these alliances underline Huawei's position as a reliable technology partner by providing localized, ultra-large-scale cloud services. Jo Xu underlined how special Huawei Cloud is in offering highly available and scalable solutions that satisfy the requirements of Egyptian companies.

Now accessible for Egyptian companies is Huawei Cloud Flexus; the Pioneer Experience Program invites companies to investigate the possibilities of this ground-breaking technology. Huawei Cloud is helping to shape a digital future that promises to benefit enterprises and sectors all around by letting them adopt a smarter and more efficient approach to cloud computing.

It is worth noting Huawei's booth is located in Cairo ICT Hall 2- 2C3 and AIDC: Hall 3- 3C7.