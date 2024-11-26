(MENAFN) The violent riot by Maccabi fans in Amsterdam has sparked allegations of a coordinated operation, with some observers speculating that the Mossad could be involved. Max Blumenthal remarked that the fans' behavior seemed unusually organized, resembling military tactics rather than typical crowd chaos. Blumenthal's post on X highlighted how the rioters appeared to follow instructions from leaders, and at one point, an Israeli individual threatened a journalist while Dutch remained conspicuously absent for extended periods. A 17-minute by a young Dutchman, who gained attention for documenting the event, showed the rioters stopping intermittently to receive directions.



Although it is unclear whether Mossad agents were directly involved, the suspicious coordination of the rioters and the lack of police intervention have led to theories about a planned operation. Some, like Adam, suggest that Mossad’s presence was part of a strategy to stoke tensions and increase Islamophobia in Europe, with others claiming that it was a broader Israeli move to escalate conflict. Numerous social media posts suggest that the incident may have been designed to depict Jews as victims, provoke anti-Semitism, and advance Zionist goals. Additionally, reports from Israeli media claimed Mossad agents were seen with the rioters, possibly aiming to target locals sympathetic to Palestinian causes. Some have also raised concerns about the Dutch police’s seemingly protective behavior towards the rioters, speculating about potential collaboration between Israeli and Dutch authorities.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108926284