Draft State Budget For 2025 Gives Top Priority To Healthcare, Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari delivered a presentation on the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2025 during the regular weekly meeting of the Shura Council yesterday.

The Shura Council held its regular weekly meeting at Tamim bin Hamad Hall yesterday under the chairmanship of Speaker of the Council H E Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim.

The presentation included a detailed vision of the budget that focused on strengthening developmental spending, ensuring economic sustainability, while maintaining the country's priorities in backing key sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Minister of Finance responded to queries of the members of the council pertaining to various sectors of the budget. Afterwards, the Shura Council Speaker commended the efforts made by the Ministry of Finance in preparing the draft budget, noting the overall presentation, which highlighted a balanced vision that ranges between expenditure on vital sectors and ensuring financial sustainability.

The Speaker asserted that the draft budget reflects the prudent policy of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the foremost priority he gives to primary sectors such as health, education and infrastructure projects which constitute core pillars to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030. Members of the Shura Council applauded the directions that the new budget has focused on, in terms of advancing public services, supporting strategic investments, and prioritising development projects that enhance the quality of life for citizens.

The members expressed their appreciation for the achievements and gains accomplished under the wise leadership of H H the Amir, stressing the importance of building on those efforts to realise the citizens' aspirations and bolster the country's standing at various levels.

