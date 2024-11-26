President Of Votrite, Angelica Kapsis, Awarded Stevie Silver Award For 2024 Female Employee Of The Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Boca Raton, FL, November 25th, 2024 - Angelica Kapsis, the trailblazing President of VotRite, has been recognized as a finalist in the 2024 Stevie Awards for the category of Female Employee of the Year. The announcement comes following a year of success for the business, which has also recently received the Education and Training Award 2024 by Corporate Vision.



Nominees that are selected to be Stevie Award finalists are reviewed by over 200 professionals worldwide, with the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements to be revealed during a gala awards banquet on Friday, November 8 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards are one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the nation. Public, private, nonprofit, and for-profit businesses are eligible to be nominated, highlighting the achievements of businesses in every facet of the professional world.



"This nomination is an incredible honor," said President Angelica Kapsis. "The Stevie Awards have honored hundreds of amazing individuals and businesses, and to be included among them is an indescribable feeling. I look forward to another year of hard work and improving voting in the United States!"





More About VotRite:



Led by President Angelica Kapsis and CEO Jim Kapsis, VotRite is a trailblazer in electronic voting technology. VotRite's customized hardware and software technology provides cost-effective, user-friendly, and environmentally conscious voting solutions, and the company has worked diligently to ensure the machine's security through the use of individual databases, Direct-Recording Electronic (DRE) technology, and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT). Additionally, VotRite's machines do not use hackable downloads, emails, usernames, or passwords, preventing sensitive data from being taken hostage.



CEO Jim Kapsis has extensive management and technology capabilities as the leader of various voting companies in the last 30 years. He has created two patents for voting integration and copyright software. President Angelica Kapsis has a wealth of experience working with voters with disabilities and is fervently committed to ensuring that everyone gets the right to vote in order to foster cohesion and success in both the community and the individual. She is also a U.S. Navy veteran. Christopher Baum is the company's Chief Compliance Officer. He has spent more than 30 years delivering high-quality IT analysis and services on the use of technology in government and in the election industry in particular. Christopher manages certification processes and election integrity.



ABOUT THE STEVIE AWARDS



Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

