Gina Grant, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Gina Grant, a distinguished broker associate with Century 21 James Grant Realty, has solidified her place as a trusted expert in the landscape of Dothan, Alabama. With over 30 years of experience, Gina's expertise spans residential, commercial, and new real estate, along with property and HOA management services. As the office manager, she combines her extensive knowledge with unwavering dedication to provide unparalleled service to buyers, sellers, investors, and developers alike.

Gina's extensive network facilitated through her firm, Grant Realty, enables her to connect clients with valuable referrals, ensuring they achieve their real estate goals no matter where they are located. Her commitment to continuous education and professional growth is evident through her status as a managing broker and a Graduate of the Real Estate Institute.

Recognized as a consistently top-producing agent, Gina is also a part owner of Grant HOA Management, LLC, further showcasing her multifaceted capabilities in the real estate sector. Her leadership extends beyond her professional accomplishments; she actively engages in various local real estate organizations. Currently serving as Chair of the Home Builders Association, Gina has also held the presidency of both the Home Builders of Dothan and the Wiregrass. Her involvement with the Alabama Association of Realtors and government affairs initiatives with the Chamber of Commerce underscores her dedication to advocating for the industry and community.

Gina's commitment to community service is illustrated through her roles on the Board of Smart Bank and as a Trustee for the SE Health Foundation, reflecting her deep ties to Dothan and its surrounding areas. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed; throughout her illustrious career, Gina has received numerous accolades, including the leadership award from the Alabama Association of Realtors, the David Roberts Senior Award, the Priscilla Eisler Award, the Fred Dairy Award, the Silver Cup Award, and the Realtor of the Year Award in 2004. She attributes her success to maintaining a positive attitude and surrounding herself with inspiring individuals.

Outside of her professional life, Gina enjoys traveling, supporting college and professional sports teams, fishing, swimming, reading, listening to music, and cherishing quality time with family and friends.

With her vast experience, leadership, and dedication to both her clients and community, Gina Grant continues to be a driving force in the real estate industry, setting the standard for excellence in Dothan, Alabama.