Jodi Gross, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Orlando, Florida – With a remarkable career spanning over 25 years in real estate, Jodi Gross stands out as a senior sales associate at the Vacation Club (DVC) Resale Market, where she specializes in helping clients navigate the exciting world of DVC resales. Since joining the DVC team in 2009, Jodi has become an invaluable asset, guiding buyers and sellers in achieving their vacation aspirations, whether it's securing a dream property or selling a beloved property due to changing life circumstances.

Jodi's journey began in 1999, following her relocation from California to Orlando. Initially immersed in residential real estate, she transitioned to the Disney Vacation Club in 2009, and by 2014, she was instrumental in the growth of the DVC Resale Market, contributing to its evolution into a multi-million-dollar enterprise with over 100 dedicated employees. Jodi's ability to connect with a diverse clientele, aided by her fluency in French, has allowed her to extend the magic of Disney to families around the globe.

Jodi's unwavering commitment to her clients is rooted in a strong work ethic instilled in her from a young age and the invaluable mentorship she received throughout her career. Her dedication has led to impressive accolades, including being the top salesperson for ten consecutive years, with average annual sales exceeding $10 million. To date, Jodi has facilitated over $60 million in DVC Resale transactions and over $12 million in DVC Direct sales, earning honors such as Rookie of the Year and the esteemed Winner's Circle Award.

A lifelong Disney fan, Jodi cherishes the memories of visiting Disneyland as a child with her brother and now shares that enthusiasm with her husband and two beautiful children in Orlando. Together, they continue to create unforgettable experiences, embodying the magic of Disney in their lives.

In her spare time, Jodi explores her creative side through abstract painting, travels extensively to destinations like Paris and Italy, and dedicates herself to volunteering as a coach for her daughter's school and soccer team.

With her extensive knowledge, proven success, and genuine passion for helping others, Jodi Gross remains a trusted guide for anyone looking to buy or sell within the Disney Vacation Club market, turning vacation dreams into lasting memories.